Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

LEGN stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

