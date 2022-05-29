Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will post $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.57 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.07 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $6,659,255. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

