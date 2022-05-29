Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 36,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,042,450 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

The firm has a market cap of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 16.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 207,704 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 222.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 98,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 67,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

