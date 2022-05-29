Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

LNC opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

