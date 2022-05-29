Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

