Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $12.30

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $12.01. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 21,575 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after acquiring an additional 680,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

