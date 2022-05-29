MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $27.60. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 2,547 shares changing hands.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 25.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

