MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $27.60. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 2,547 shares changing hands.
MMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.
About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
