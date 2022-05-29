Mark Scucchi Sells 55,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Range Resources stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 888,878 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

