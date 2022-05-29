Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $172.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

