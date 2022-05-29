Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Medifast were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Medifast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.15. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $154.67 and a one year high of $336.99.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

