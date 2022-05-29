Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Up 63.2% in May

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 30th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MTTWF opened at $10.35 on Friday. Metro has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

