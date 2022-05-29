Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.46. Microvast shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 3,085 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

