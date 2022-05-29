Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

