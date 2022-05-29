Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a 200-day moving average of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

