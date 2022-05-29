Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a 200-day moving average of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.