Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

MOLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kempen & Co lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,267,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.