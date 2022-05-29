Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.