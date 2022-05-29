Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Morningstar pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 10.46% 19.08% 9.38% B. Riley Financial 13.40% 26.88% 3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morningstar and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.70 billion 6.61 $193.30 million $4.25 61.84 B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.88 $445.05 million $5.92 9.29

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Morningstar. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Morningstar and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Morningstar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. It also provides Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, ESG factors, and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for independent financial advisors, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset managers, broker/dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, financial planning, and proposal generation platform; and Morningstar.com, a website for individual investors. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides issuance and surveillance services for structured finance products and instruments; corporate credit estimates and operational risk assessment rankings; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, its PitchBook provides a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.