MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($69.15) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 222.42% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ETR:MOR opened at €20.16 ($21.45) on Friday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($17.50) and a 12-month high of €72.84 ($77.49). The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.34.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

