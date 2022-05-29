Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Movado Group worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 146.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Movado Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

