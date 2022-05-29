MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$51.61 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.