MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$51.61 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.