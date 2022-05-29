Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,812 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 247.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MYOV opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.79. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Myovant Sciences Profile (Get Rating)
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
