National Bank Financial Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

