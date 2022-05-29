National Bankshares Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$84.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.71.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$69.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$131.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.45. The firm has a market cap of C$62.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.7600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total value of C$398,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$635,924.68. Insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

