Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) and Its Peers Critical Review

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nautilus Biotechnology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -$50.31 million -6.21 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -20.45

Nautilus Biotechnology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors 323 1330 1827 58 2.46

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 144.82%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77% Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors -232.13% 7.12% -11.00%

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology peers beat Nautilus Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.