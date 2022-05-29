Northern Trust Corp Sells 64,298 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.33% of RPC worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 124,182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RPC by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RPC by 501.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,768,377 shares of company stock worth $26,379,731 in the last 90 days. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RES opened at $9.29 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.51.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.