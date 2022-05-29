Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,209 shares in the company, valued at $334,482,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00.

Moderna stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

