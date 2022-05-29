Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Novavax by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

