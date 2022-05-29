Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $669,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $21.34 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -178.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.