OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 506,797 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of OPKO Health worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 98.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 108,746 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,006,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,099,948.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,174,600 shares of company stock worth $3,432,384 over the last three months. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.88. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.