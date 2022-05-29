OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $918.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $236,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

