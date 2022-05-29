Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $50.36 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

