Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) vs. nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Head-To-Head Survey

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peraso and nLIGHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $5.68 million 7.75 -$10.91 million ($0.44) -4.64 nLIGHT $270.15 million 1.94 -$29.67 million ($0.75) -15.67

Peraso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peraso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Peraso has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -92.34% -47.19% -42.03% nLIGHT -11.76% -9.81% -7.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peraso and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00

nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 150.21%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Peraso.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Peraso on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peraso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

