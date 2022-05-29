Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,172 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.67% of Perficient worth $28,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,843 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,194 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

