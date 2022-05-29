PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.83% of PetMed Express worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 118.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 82,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $21.82 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

