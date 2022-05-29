Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Down to $279.99

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $279.99, but opened at $272.40. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $273.28, with a volume of 9,011 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,280 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,732 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

