Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Premier alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Premier by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.