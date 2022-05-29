Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,179 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $67,356,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,920,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,714,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after purchasing an additional 175,326 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,503,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 375,930 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Primo Water Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.