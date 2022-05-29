Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Funko worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,878 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $45,075.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $274,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 99,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $1,797,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,497,963 shares of company stock worth $29,257,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

FNKO opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

