Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Unifi worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 62.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 120.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $285.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

