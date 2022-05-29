Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,377,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $154,408,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

