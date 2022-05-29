Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of EZCORP worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $9,231,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 396.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 385,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $215.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.54 million. On average, analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

