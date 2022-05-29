Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 1,477.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 261,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 359,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 36,510 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWBI opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $691.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 82.03%. The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

