Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.16 Million Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cactus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

In other Cactus news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,859.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,659,370 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

