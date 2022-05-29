Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Up 63.4% in May

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PSAG opened at $9.75 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.