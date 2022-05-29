Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the April 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE:PMO opened at $11.55 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
