Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the April 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:PMO opened at $11.55 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 67,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

