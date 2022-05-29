Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,583 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIDI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DiDi Global by 1,185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 37,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,078,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

DIDI opened at 2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.18. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.37 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%. The business had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

