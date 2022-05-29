Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

