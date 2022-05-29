Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 46,257 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Ready Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

