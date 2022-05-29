Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.