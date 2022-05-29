Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,080 shares of company stock worth $457,908. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

